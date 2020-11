Published:

The body of Nasarawa State APC chairman kidnapped last night has been found dumped few meters away from his residence in lafia metropolis.

Governor Abdullahi Sule, Senator Tanko Al-Makura, the speaker of the state house of Assembly, Abdullahi-Balarabe Ibrahim, the state commissioner of police, Bolak Longe, government official, party faithfuls and sympathizers are currently at the house of the lain party chairman to sympathise with the family

No arrest has been made so far

Share This