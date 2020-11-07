Breaking : Joe Biden Elected President Of America

Published:





Joe Biden of the Democratic Party has been declared the winner of the Presidential election in USA

According to various news networks CNN, NBC , Sky News and Aljazeera , Joe Biden was projected to win the 20 electoral votes from Pennsylvania which takes his tally to 273 electoral college while President Donald Trump has 214 electoral college .





A candidate needs to win 270 electoral votes to become President

Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States, he will be 78 years old… the oldest president ever to take office.

