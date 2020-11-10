Breaking : Davido , Tiwa Savage , Tuface,Psquare,Yul Edochie,Kanu Nwankwo etc Charged To Court For Supporting #ENDSARS Protest ( See Full List )

Published:





As a prelude to what has been termed the mother of all cases , several celebrities have been charged to an Abuja High Court for their participation in the Endars protest

It would be recalled that the Spokesman to President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu said when he appeared on a national TV programme that some of celebrities that coordinated or participated in the protest would have their day in court.

Some of those seen in the charge sheet sighted by CKN News allegedly include Davido,Tiwa Savage , Tuface , Psquare , Yul Edochie ,Kanu Nwankwo , Aisha Yesufu, Deji Adeyanju, Uche Jombo , AY and several others

This is the full list

It is not yet know under whose capacity Mr Kenechukwu Okeke who instituted the suit is acting under whether in his own capacity or on behalf of others.





The case has not been slated for hearing

