Breaking: Boko Haram Shoots Down Helicopter, Five Die

A Nigerien helicopter has been allegedly gunned down by suspected Boko Haram fighters in Borno state.

A senior security source said that five passengers of the helicopter died in the incident.

“The helicopter was said to be hovering around the Banki area around the Bama axis and it was shut down by the insurgents. The five occupants all perished,” the source said.



The incident was said to have occurred in the morning of Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

The Nigerian Army is yet to make a statement concerning the incident.

The Acting Director, Army Public Relation, Col Sagir Musa could not respond to enquiries on the incident

Another source who spoke under condition of anonymity said even if it is true such a Helicopter was shutdown as claimed , then it is the duty of the Nigerian Airforce not the Army that could speak on the matter

Source: The Nation