Breaking :Army Releases Names of 86 People Wanted for Terrorism

The Nigerian Army on Wednesday released a list of 86 persons wanted in connection with act of terrorist.

They were alleged to be members of the notorious Boko Haram terror group.

The latest release was the fourth in such releases as the military authorities had in the past rolled out lists of wanted terrorist.

The latest list was launched by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai alongside Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum at the Nigerian Army Super Camp, Chabbal in Konduga Local Government Area of the state.

The ceremony also witnessed the launch of Civilan JTF, Hunters and Vigilantes into the operations of the Nigerian Army Super Camp.

Buratai said the two events were part of activities designed for the final push to end Boko Haram activities in the North-East region.

He remarked that the induction of Civilian JTF into the operation will greatly help in containing the activities of Boko Haram because of their knowledge of the terrain and ability to identify Boko Haram members.

The army chief maintained that there is no Child CJTF that will participate in the operation and called on the public to support the military in fishing out remnants of the insurgents.

Borno state Governor Babagana Zulum commended the Nigerian Army for initiating the operation.

Theatre Commander, Operation ‘Lafiya Dole’, Major General Farouq Yahaya said adequate arrangement had been made for the welfare of Civilian JTF that will participate in the operation

A full list of the names was not obtained by CKN News as at the time of going to press









