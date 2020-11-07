Breaking :Another Petrol Tanker Bursts Into Fire On Kara Bridge Lagos,Vehicles Trapped
Published: November 07, 2020
A fuel-laden tanker has gone up in flames at the Kara end of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
The fire was blazing as of 1 am on Saturday without firefighters in sight.
Many motorists travelling out of Lagos were held in traffic.
It was observed that some vehicles had been trapped in the inferno.
Some motorists have also resorted to driving against traffic in order to avoid gridlock.
0 comments: