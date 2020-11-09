Boko Haram Currently Unleashing Attacks On Gwoza, Borno State

Published:

Fleeing residents of Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno state have revealed that armed Boko Haram sect has on Sunday night launched a deadly attack on the town with fear of severe casualties.

Gwoza is one of the Council areas declared as Boko Haram caliphate until it was liberated.

The incident according to sources started at about 10 pm with heavy sounds of gunshots and explosions from the side of the terrorists and security operatives.

There has not been any statement from the military on the attack



