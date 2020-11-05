Body Of 6 Year Old Boy Discovered In Kano Well

Published:

Officials of the Kano State Fire Service has recovered the body of a 6-year-old boy who drowned after he fell into a deep well at Yansango Kumbotso Local government Area of the state.

The Service Public Relations Officer, Saidu Muhammad, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Wednesday, November 4, said boy was recovered dead and the body handed over to the ward head.

"We received a distress call from Yansango and sent our rescue team to the scene of incident. It was discovered that a boy of about 6 years old fell inside a well. The victim was pulled out unconscious and confirmed dead. His corpse was handed over to the ward head of Yansango, Alhaji. Ashiru Musa." said Muhammad.





Share This