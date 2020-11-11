Benin Agog For Godwin Obaseki's Swearing In Ceremony Tomorrow

Published:

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, will tomorrow, Thursday, November 12, 2020, be sworn into office for a second term at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, in Benin City.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said the event will be held at the Tennis Court, in Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, adding that all necessary arrangements for the inauguration ceremony have been concluded.

He said “The inauguration/swearing-in ceremony of Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu will hold on Thursday, November 12 between 11am and 1pm prompt at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium. Due to the prevailing realities of the coronavirus pandemic, we would be having only 750 invited guests at the venue.”

“The inauguration is strictly by invitation as crowd control measures have been adopted in line with government’s guidelines to check the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

However, parties are to be held across the 18 local government areas of the state to celebrate the event. Party members are also expected to meet at the ward level to commemorate the event.”

He advised guests expected at the event to adhere to the guidelines regarding crowd control, noting, “Invited guests are expected to congregate at the pick-up spot at Edo Hotel on Okada Avenue, GRA, Benin City. Cars will not be allowed to access the venue of the swearing-in ceremony.”

Osagie also said provision has been made for virtual participation by Edo citizens and other supporters of the governor, adding, “The inauguration will be broadcast live on major television stations and social media platforms. COVID-19 protocols will be strictly adhered to.”





