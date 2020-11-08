APC Issues 24 Hour Ultimatum To Ogenyi To Prove Case Against National Caretaker Committee Chairman

Published:

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Benue State chapter, has issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the convener of APC Concerned Group, Okpoku Ogenyi, to withdraw the allegations he made against the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) or face severe disciplinary action.Ogenyi, who claims to be a member of the party in Benue State, had while addressing a press conference and later featuring on a national television programme on Friday, made what the Benue chapter tagged “baseless allegations” against the National Caretaker Committee of the party.However, in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja by the Benue State chairman of the party, Comrade Abba Yaro, the party described Ogenyi as an “impostor and a hired fifth-columnist.”Urging party members nationwide to disregard all the allegations made by the Concerned Members of APC, the Benue State APC said: “From the APC membership registration, update, revalidation exercise to the successful and ongoing reconciliation efforts, among other ongoing activities of the CECPC, all identified stakeholders led by our President, Muhammadu Buhari as leader of our party, the Progressives Governors Forum, state chapters, National Assembly leadership are regularly consulted and carried along on all decisions by the CECPC.

