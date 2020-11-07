America Election:This Was What Happened To A President Of America That Refused To Leave White House After Losing Election

Published:

On March 4th 1801 the second president of the United States John Adams refused to hand over office to his main rival at the 1800 election Thomas Jefferson. The rule of midday January 20 had not been written yet. Despite his stubbornness THE OFFICE SIMPLY LEFT HIM!

After Thomas Jefferson was sworn in at an event which the incumbent refused to attend Whitehouse staff started to remove the president’s belongings from the White house (Adams was the first president to reside at the new official residence). All security organs cut all official communication. All presidential staff stopped taking instructions from Adams – THE OFFICE MOVED.

From that time all incumbents at the White House prepare early to leave in-case they see signs of losing to avoid humiliation by the independent organs of state (The Military, The secret Service, The CIA, FBI and all White House staff. They all operate under a code - that of serving a man/woman who has carried the WILL of the people at an election)

As soon as Biden clinches the 270 votes and is officially declared by all returning officers in the states the following is going to happen

1- The secret service divides its attention between the incumbent at the incoming President.

2- CIA begins to brief both (including top secret intelligence which is traditionally reserved for one individual-the commander in chief)

3- The counter intelligence teams of the CIA which ‘spy’ on The CIA also begin to brief both

4- Whitehouse staff begin to prepare to re-do the house in-line with the taste of the president elect.

5- At Midday on January 20 Whitehouse staff remove all his belongings from the house and bring in the belongings of the new president (they wait for no one’s instructions)

6- The deductions for White house rent on Trump’s salary stops in January

7- The deductions for Whitehouse rent begins on Joe Biden’s presidential salary in January

8- Melania Trump stops being the boss of Whitehouse on January 20 at midday

9- Dr. Jill Biden becomes the boss of Whitehouse on January 20 at midday

10- At midday on January 20 all the power organs of the US cut official communication with Trump; The pentagon, The CIA, The FBI, The Attorney General. The secret service maintains minimal communication since it is going to guard the x-president all his life.

11- The BEAST and AIRFORCE ONE salutes Trump for the last time and move their attention to Biden. The BEAST begins to carry Biden’s blood samples as is the tradition.

Without instructions from any one!

*It has been so for over 200 years.*

