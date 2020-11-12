AGN Appoints Sam Dede, Omotola, Joke Silva, KOK , Chidi Ihezie etc Members Of New Committees

Published:

In a bid to position the Actors Guild of Nigeria to meet the aspirations of members in line with international best practice, and to improve the standard of acting profession, the National President, Ejezie Emeka Rollas has inaugurated three powerful committees to help re-organize the Guild.

Delivering an emotional laden speech during the well attended inauguration via zoom, the President reiterated his commitment to growth and development of the Guild ( still a work in progress),

He called on her members to join hands with this administration to build a virile Guild for all.

The three committees are:

The Disciplinary Committee: this is saddled with the responsibility of ensuring law and order and obeying the Code of Ethics. Headed by Sam Dede(VAN) as Chairman and Lilian Amah-Aluko as Secretary.

Other members are: Tricia Esigbe, Kanayo O. Kanayo(VAN), Adigizi Bala, Clarion Chukwura, Funsho Adeolu.

Harmonization Committee: This to harmonize all the recommendations of all past committees with the aim to produce a hand book for members. The committee is headed by ace Comedian and AGN Board of Trustees member, Okey Bakasi Onyegbule, while Don Pedro Aganbi serves as the Secretary of the Committee.

Members are: Joke Silva, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Bimbo Manuel, Ijeoma Imoh and Marcus Maina ( Vice President North East).

Establishment of The Women Crisis Institute Committee is saddled with the responsibility to help the National Council of Nigerian Women Societies in raising funds to start the Institute. It is designed to take care of women who are victims of rape, sexual molestations and gender based violence.

The Committee is Chaired by Ronnie Dikko and Chidi Ihezie Okafor as the Secretary.

Other members are: Kate Henshaw, Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey, AJility Onwurah, Kareem Mohammed, Hajia Salma , Shan George, Chris Oge Kalu, Rita Daniels, Hon. Desmond Elliot, Femi Branch, Blossom Chukwujekwu and Lolo Oby Okafor.

The president thanked members of the committee for coming to serve the Guild selflessly. He urged them to put in their best in achieving positive result for the Guild.













Share This