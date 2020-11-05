Actress Eucharia Anunobi Is A Fake Pastor, I Have Her Dirty Secrets.Doris Ogala

Published:

The continuous conflict between two actreses, Uche Elendu and Doris Ogala, may not end at any point in the near future.





Recall that the two of them butted horns a week ago when Ogala claimed that Elendu lied about the extent of her shop that was looted during the plundering that happened after the #EndSARS protest.





During that period,, veteran entertainer and evangelist, Eucharia Anunobi, visited Elendu’s shop and laid curses on anyone who claimed that the latter was chasing clout.





However, Ogala told newsmen that she was not scared of the curses. She said, “I am not worried about anything. They rained curses on themselves, not me. I am an ordained child of God. They are actually scared of me. While growing up, I watched Eucharia in movies and wanted to be an actress. However, she was not one of my role models. I did not like her personality because she looked fake. I have a lot of ‘dirty’ facts about her that I don’t want to disclose. Sometimes, I wonder why people listen to her preach. They were just trying to do damage control. It was only after I called out Uche that she posted the real picture of her shop. Some people may say I am insulting my elders but that is what happens to elders that don’t respect themselves.”





Ogala also noted that Eucharia should have reached out to her. “The last time I saw her was about five years ago when we appeared in a movie together. As a senior actress, she should have reached out to me to find out why I am angry with her (Elendu) but she did not do that. After all, Uche used to be my friend. It is bad for anyone to take advantage of kindhearted Nigerians,” she said.





On whether she also tried talking to Elendu before her post, the actress said, “Why would I reach out to her? God forbid that I would do that. I really don’t want anything to do with her. Some elders in Nollywood such as Ejike Asiegbu have become involved in the matter because what Uche did to me (in the past) affected everybody in Nollywood. It was very bad and evil. The elders want to investigate what happened and they would call everybody involved. I don’t want to talk about what she did on the pages of a newspaper but it was very bad. There was a time she sold a product (name withheld) to me and claimed it could do certain things which it didn’t. I have proof of everything I am accusing her of.”





Ogala also denied insinuations that she is jealous of Elendu. She added, “How can I be jealous of someone I used to give money and shop for? I laugh when people say I am hating on her. I drive a Mercedes Benz S550 car and her vehicle is not as expensive as mine.”

