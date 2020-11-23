23 Year Runaway Wife Of 82 Year Alaafin Of Oyo Cries Out...My Life Is In Danger

Published:

The marriage between 82-year-old Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, and one of his wives, Queen Aanu, appears to have ended as it was revealed that she walked out of her marriage.

However, the estranged Queen who welcomed the monarch’s third set of twins in 2018, has now revealed that her life is being threatened.

In a post shared on her IG page, Queen Aanu raised an alarm that her life is in danger after she took the decision to walk out of her marriage with the monarch.

According to Aanu, she took the decision to walk out of the union as she couldn’t continue to live in bondage.

She said that since she moved out of the palace, her life has been under serious threat. She said she recently survived a failed attempt to kidnap her.





