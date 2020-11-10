10 Year Kid Comedienne, Emmanuella Builds House For Mum (Pictures)

Published:

Popular kid comedienne, Emmanuella has built her mother a house and her fans are super excited for the accomplishment.

Taking to Instagram, the comedienne shared photos of the newly completed house and also thanked her mom for encouraging and supporting her.

She wrote: ” I built this for u mom. For all the prayers, all the encouragements and support. Mummy I know you said u want a portable house and this is it. But forgive me because I must complete ur mansion for you next year. Don’t worry it won’t make us go to hell. my super Christmas mummy. I love you.”





