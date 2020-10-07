Yes I Had Plastic Surgery..BBnaija Nengi Admits

Published:

BBNaija Lockdown finalist, Rebecca Nengi Hampson, has opened up on the reason she underwent a surgery on her body.

The beautiful Bayelsa-born model said that she wasn’t proud of her body and sometimes wore fitting outfits that will make her body look good.

It would be recalled that the TV reality star debunked the rumor that she enhanced her backside.

Nengi revealed that she only removed fats from her stomach and nothing more.

The 22-year-old lady stated that she would have explained the type of surgery she underwent in the house, instead of just the liposuction that she mentioned.

She maintained that liposuction is nothing to be ashamed of, further adding that she would consider blogging her next surgical procedure.

