WTO DG ELECTION : Ngozi Okonjo Iweala To Know Final Fate Late October ( See Full Timetable)

Several lies and misconceptions have been flying around over the purported election of Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala as the New DG of WTO .

This is absolutely false .For the records CKN NEWS is bringing you the processes of electing WTO DG.

Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala and one other candidate have only qualified for the final round

Director-General selection timetable 2020

General Council Chair David Walker of New Zealand informed members on 20 May 2020 the appointment process for the next Director-General would formally commence on 8 June with nominations accepted from that date until 8 July.

At the end of the nomination period, eight candidates had been nominated by their respective governments.

From 15 to 17 July, all of the candidates met with WTO members at a special General Council meeting, at which they had the opportunity to present their views and take questions from the membership.

The second phase of the process in which the candidates “make themselves known to members” ended on 7 September.

From 7 to 16 September, Ambassador Walker, together with the Chair of the Dispute Settlement Body (Dacio Castillo of Honduras) and the Chair of the Trade Policy Review Body (Harald Aspelund of Iceland) consulted with all WTO members to assess their preferences and seek to determine which candidate is best placed to attract consensus support.

At a Heads of Delegation meeting on 18 September, Amb. Walker and his two co-facilitators in the selection process disclosed the five candidates who had secured the broadest and deepest support from the WTO membership in the first round of consultations and should consequently advance to the next stage of the process.

A second round of consultations took place from 24 September to 6 October. Amb. Walker and his co-facilitators disclosed on 8 October the outcome of these consultations and the two candidates advancing to the third and final round of consultations, which will determine the successor to Roberto Azevêdo.

The third ( final phase) will begin on 19 October and run until 28 October.

THE FINAL SELECTION IS BILLED FOR BETWEEN 19-28 OCTOBER 2020

Source : WTO

