Wizkid Blasts Muhammadu Buhari

Popular Nigerian Singer, Ayo ‘Wizkid‘ Balogun has told President Buhari to focus more on affairs bothering his country, Nigeria.
This is coming after President Buhari Twitter account sent a message to Donald Trump, wishing the US President quick recovery after it was announced that he’d contracted COVID-19.
”I wish US President, Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, quick and full recovery from Covid-19”, the official account tweeted.
A lot of Nigerians deemed it irrelevant and Wizkid has now voiced the same sentiment.
Wizkid in his reply wrote ;
Donald trump is not your business!
Old man! Police/Sarz still killing
Nigerian youth on a daily! Do something!
Nothing concern u for America!
Face your country !!
