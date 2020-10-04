Wizkid Blasts Muhammadu Buhari

Published:

Popular Nigerian Singer, Ayo ‘Wizkid‘ Balogun has told President Buhari to focus more on affairs bothering his country, Nigeria.

This is coming after President Buhari Twitter account sent a message to Donald Trump, wishing the US President quick recovery after it was announced that he’d contracted COVID-19.





”I wish US President, Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, quick and full recovery from Covid-19”, the official account tweeted.





A lot of Nigerians deemed it irrelevant and Wizkid has now voiced the same sentiment.





Wizkid in his reply wrote ;





Donald trump is not your business!

Old man! Police/Sarz still killing

Nigerian youth on a daily! Do something!

Nothing concern u for America!

Face your country !!

