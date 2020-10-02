We Receive N9.3m Monthly ..House Of Reps Member Reveals

Published:

Member representing Kaltungo/Shongom Gombe Federal Constituency, Hon. Simon Karu, has said members of the House of Representatives receive about N9.3 million monthly as emoluments.

The member said the money includes their monthly salary and office running costs.

Speaking in Abuja at a well-attended event to mark the 60th Independence anniversary tagged: Fixing Nigeria at 60 – “Sustainable and efficient democracy: Issues on accountability and transparency in governance”, the lawmaker however blamed constituents high demand for the cost.

He said: “The official salary of a member, House of Representatives which I also receive monthly is N800, 000.

“I told you I was going to say it. Why don’t you wait for me to say it? The office running cost of a member of the House of Representatives is N8.5m.

“Those of you who know, know that I said exactly what it is. The problem is what the constituents demand and when you don’t meet they begin to call you names.

“Just before I walked to the stage, I received three emails from my constituents demanding for money and demanding for jobs, when you don’t it becomes an issue.”

However, chairman of the House Committee on Treaties, Agreements and Protocols Ossai Nicholas Ossai, countered Karu’s claim.

He asked the audience to disregard the information the Gombe lawmaker provided.

Ossai, who is one of the oldest members of the House said: “I have never received such salary since I came to the National Assembly and I have been in the National Assembly before him.”

