We Didn’t Sack Shogunle, Badmos – PSC

The Police Service Commission, PSC, has debunked report making wave on social media that it has dismissed Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Abayomi Shogunle and Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Dolapo Badmos.

A purported list of dismissal of 37 former SARS officials, including Badmos, a former Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, and Shogunle was on social media, with several online platforms feeding on the story without verification.

Shogunle was a former head of the Police Public Complaint Unit.

Many were happy that Shogunle and Badmus were purportedly dismissed or demoted by the PSC.

But PSC’s spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, debunked the report, saying it could not be true as the commission had not met.

“The Commission did not sit yesterday and I am not aware of any dismissal. The Commission meets officially before any decision is taken and it has not met,” he said.

