UK Based Nigerian Artiste Sentenced To 10 Years Imprisonment For Rape

Published:

Rapper Olawale Hassan based in the United Kingdom has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for raping a woman and trapping her in his car.According to the BBC, he attacked the victim in Southend in 2017 after claiming he was a music producer, officers said.Olawale, popularly known as Goldie 1, during his trial, denied the three counts of rape and one charge of assault by penetration.He is described as “manipulative and calculated” by Essex Police.The woman was praised by detective constable Victoria De’ath of the force for her “courage” in reporting the attack.Hassan had targeted the woman while she was out with a friend in February 2017. She turned down his requests for her number and to accompany him to his hotel room before he promised to get her home safely after her friend left.The Nigerian parked his car on the seafront and locked its doors and when she tried to flee he attacked her. He later took her home where she called the police.

