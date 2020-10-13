Tush My Apartment To Hand Over New Apartments To Winners Of Season 1

Published:

Tush My Apartment Reality TV Show which debuted on TVC ENTERTAINMENT on the 19th of July 2020 is handing over the new apartments to the 3 happy winners of its season 1 Show tomorrow Wednesday, 14th of October 2020. This show has been airing consistently for the past 13 weeks on GOTV Channel 27 every Sunday by 5:00pm.





The winners who will be receiving their new apartments are MR AYOOLA AFOLABI FASHOLA, a former wood seller who is the ultimate Winner of the show with 1.5M Tushing Price;MRS KEMI OGUN, the 1st runner up who is a widow and has won 1M Tushing Price and lastly the 2nd runner up, MRS IDOWU ANIFOWOSE also a widow who has children and grandchildren living with her in a small apartment.





This event is scheduled to hold between 11:00 a and 3:00 pm within Orile Iganmu, Ajegunle, and Laspotech area of Ikorodu. To grace this life transforming show, the Chairman of Tush My Home Global limited, Dr Fred Ayo Mafikuyomi will be handing over the brand new apartments to the winners of the show. It would also be seen from this year show that Tush My Apartment is not just putting smiles on faces but also empowering people as the Chairman will also be commissioning a brand new borehole for Mrs Kemi Ogun and a container for indomie supply business for Mr Ayoola Fashola.





It will be of note to also inform the public that this show has also been airing on OGTV which is on DSTV (CH 260), GOTV (CH 100) and StarTimes (CH 113) every Saturday by 5:00pm. Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo state (BCOS) are also gearing up to start airing the show.









Share This