Tragedy : One Of Edo Escaped Prisoner Kills Eye Witness That Testified Against Him

One of the 1,993 inmates who escaped during the jailbreaks at Oko and Benin prisons in Edo State has been arrested for murder, after killing his neighbor, who testified against him in the case that landed him in prison.

It was reported that while parading 126 suspected criminals yesterday, the Edo State Commissioner for Police, Babatunde Kokumo, said 10 of the suspects were the inmates who escaped earlier.

He said the inmates immediately returned to crime and were re-arrested by the police.

“We have commenced actions against the criminal elements. It will interest you to know that 10 of the criminal elements who escaped from Oko Correctional Centre on Airport Road, Benin and the Correctional Centre on Sapele Road, Benin were also arrested,” he said.

“One of them, after having escaped from Oko correctional centre, ran back to his village on the same day, to kill the person who stood as a prosecution witness in the case that took him to the correctional centre. He has been arrested and he is among the suspects.

