Tinubu Visits Sanwo-Olu, Says Its Not True I Ran Out Of Nigeria

Published:

National leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu today visited Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu at State House in Marina.

Tinubu, who expressed sympathy with the lives and property lost to the violence that trailed the #EndSARS protest, also debunked the rumors that he ran out of Lagos and Nigeria at the time of the crisis.

"I didn't go no where; I am a Lagosian, and i still hold the title of Asiwaju of Lagos and I am still the JAGABAN," he said.

Share This