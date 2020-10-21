Stop Violent Crackdown Of Protesters..Joe Biden Tells Buhari

Published:

Former United States Vice President and Democratic Presidential Candidate, Joe Biden, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to halt the violent crackdown on protesters in Nigeria.

In a statement, Biden noted that the violent crackdown had led to several deaths, adding “my heart goes out to all those who have lost a loved one in the violence.”

He said the US must stand with Nigerians who are peacefully demonstrating for police reform and seeking an end to corruption in their democracy.

Soldiers deployed to Lekki Tollgate in Lagos night Tuesday night shot and killed several peaceful young protesters and injured many others.

Biden’s statement read: “I urge President Buhari and the Nigerian military to cease the violent crackdown on protesters in Nigeria, which has already resulted in several deaths. My heart goes out to all those who have lost a loved one in the violence. The United States must stand with Nigerians who are peacefully demonstrating for police reform and seeking an end to corruption in their democracy. I encourage the government to engage in a good-faith dialogue with civil society to address these long-standing grievances and work together for a more just and inclusive Nigeria.”





