Southern, Middle Belt Leaders To Buhari..Nigeria Will Break If You Continue Acting Like Pharaoh

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (#SMBLF) yesterday berated President Muhammadu Buhari over his hard stance on restructuring despite clarion calls from eminent Nigerians that it is the only way to save Nigeria from breaking up.

The leaders in a statement signed by spokesmen of the forum, Yinka Odumakin (South West), Guy Ikokwu (South East), Bassey Henshaw (South-South) and Dr. Isuwa Dogo (Middle Belt), said President Buhari must restructure now and withdraw from what they described as the path of implosion forewarned by patriots at home and abroad.

“The attention of Southern and Middle Belt Leaders has been drawn to the very uncouth and rude warning issued by Garba Shehu against patriotic organizations and responsible individuals like the respected Pastor E A Adeboye that this government should restructure the country to avert a break – up”.

“Sounding like spokesman of Pharaoh in Ancient Egypt, Garba dismissed the recurring agitations as unpatriotic outbursts”.

”The Presidency responds to the recurring threats to the corporate existence of the country with factions giving specific timelines for the President to do one thing or another or else, in their language, “the nation will break up.”

”This is to warn that such unpatriotic outbursts are unhelpful and unwarranted as this government will not succumb to threats and take any decision out of pressure at a time when the nation’s full attention is needed to deal with the security challenges facing it at a time of the Covid-19 health crisis.”

”Repeat: this administration will not take any decision against the interests of 200 million #Nigerians, who are the President’s first responsibility under the constitution, out of fear or threats especially in this hour of health crisis” .

SMBLF said it is worrisome that rather than giving Nigerians assurances that it is committed to rebuilding the country, the Presidency is using uncouth languages against well-meaning patriots who are worried about the fate of the country.

