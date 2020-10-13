South Sudan President Sends Official Letter Of Appreciation To T B Joshua

Published:

President Salva Kiir Mayardit of South Sudan has written an official letter to Prophet TB Joshua, thanking him for the role he played in bringing peace to the nation and inviting him once again to South Sudan.

After receiving this letter, when asked by journalists why he was valued more abroad than in Nigeria, Prophet TB Joshua responded: “If I am appreciated in my country more, then I am not following the footsteps of my Master Jesus. He was despised by the same people He came to liberate. I am happy that I face the same persecution as Jesus."

Here is the contents of the letter:





Dear Man of God,





REF: Invitation Letter





With due respect and honour, I am privileged to write to your highly esteemed prophetic office in reference to the above-mentioned subject.





First, I would like thank you, humble servant of the Most High God, for the higher grace and anointing upon your life, and for your love and humility by coming on your prophetic and historic visit on 12th November 2019 when the nation was in a desperate situation after experiencing civil war violence for many years.





The world organisations tried to negotiate peace but where human wisdom failed, God has the final answer.





You prophesied that it shall be a new beginning for the nation and we, the leaders, should overcome our divisions and differences to develop our youngest nation in the world





Hence, we the government and opposition have come together to implement the revitalised peace agreement and now the nation is at peace followed by the formation of the Revitalised Transitional Government of National Unity (RTGONU), which signifies a new beginning indeed!





“For I am the Lord, I speak and the word which I speak will come to pass; it will no more be postponed.” (Ezekiel 12:25)





Secondly, based on the above-mentioned reference, I want to take this opportunity to invite you again to the Republic of South Sudan to harvest what you planted. The whole nation of South Sudan is ready to receive you once again.





“Being confident of this proverb, He who began the good work will complete it until the day of Jesus Christ." (Philippians 1:6)





Please accept, dear Man of God, the assurance of my best regards.





Salva Kiir Mayardit,

President of the Republic of South Sudan

