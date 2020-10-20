Soldiers Kill Two Armed Bandits In Nasarawa

Published:

In continuation of reinvigorated efforts to stamp out banditry and other criminal activities in the country, troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE neutralised 2 armed bandits in Nasarawa State.

The Joint Force while on patrol on 18 October 2020 around Kango and Adumata villages came in contact with a group of armed bandits leading to exchange of fire.

The gallant troops overwhelmed the bandits thereby neutralizing 2 while others escaped with gunshots wounds. Troops recovered one AK47 rifle, one locally made rifle, 6 AK47 magazines, 110 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition and assorted drugs.

The Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies in furtherance of the objective of restoring peace and security in the country will sustain the offensive against the enemies of our Nation.





JOHN ENENCHE

Major General

Coordinator

Defence Media Operations

Defence Headquarters





Share This