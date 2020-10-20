Six Die, Houses, Cars Burnt As Hoodlums Attack Protesters In Abuja

Published:

No fewer than six people were said to have died at the popular Apo Mechanic Village in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Monday following clash be­tween #EndSARS demonstra­tors and yet to be identified hoodlums.

It was gathered that houses, vehicles and shops were also set ablaze.

According to eyewitnesses, trouble started when some miscreants appeared and ac­costed the peaceful protest­ers at Kabusa village junc­tion down to Apo Market.

It was further gathered that the demonstrators resisted the invaders who came with all manners of dangerous weapons, and instead of retreating from the scene, they (intruders) were bent on committing mischief, and began to burn vehicles on the road.

Findings further re­vealed that the incident was said to have been extended to the mechanic village, where the hoodlums also attacked people, burning shops and property within their reach.





