Sex In High Places: Police To Arraign Ex Imo Governor Ohakim For Defrauding Lover

The Nigeria police force has filed a three-count criminal charge against Ikedi Ohakim, former governor of Imo state, for fraud.

Ohakim was governor of Imo state from 2007 to 2011.

In the charge marked CR/993/2020 and dated September 23, 2020, which was filed before a federal capital territory (FCT) high court, Abuja, Ohakim was accused of using the name of Babatunde Raji Fashola, minister of works and housing, to defraud unsuspecting victims.

He was also alleged to have given false information against one Chinyere Lilian Amuchienwa.

The charge reads: “That you Ikedi Ohakim, on or about the 23rd day of May 2019 at Asokoro, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did unlawfully gave false information against one Chinyere Amuchienwa, that she threatened you with gun knowing it to be false and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 140 of the Penal Code Law of the Northern Nigeria, 1968.

“That you Ikedi Ohakim, on or about the 23rd day of May, 2019, at Asokoro, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did unlawfully gave false information against one Chinyere Amuchienwa, that you have a plot of land for sale at Lagos state, knowing it to be false and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 140 of the Penal Code Law of the Northern Nigeria, 1968.

“That you Ikedi Ohakim on or about the 23rd day of May 2019 at Asokoro, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did unlawfully used derogatory the name of Raji Fashola as the owner of the purported land situated at Ikeja, Lagos state and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 140 of the Penal Code Law of the Northern Nigeria, 1968.”

No date has been fixed for the arraignment of the former governor

Ohakim had claimed that theirs was a relationship went wrong which the lady was capitalising on to tarnish his image

