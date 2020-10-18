Save The People,Nigerians Are Crying..Aisha Tells Husband Buhari

Published:

Aisha Buhari has called on her husband President Muhammadu Buhari to “save” Nigerians.



Mrs. Buhari made the call on Saturday as she tweeted a video of President Buhari in a meeting with service chiefs at the Presidential Villa.



Aisha accompanied the video with a Hausa word, #Achechijamaa, which means “save the people”.

A Hausa song calling on the President to save the North also played in the background.



The song translates as “Please look at our condition. We need your help. The North is crying. There is insincerity. Our blood is being spilled. Our property is being destroyed. Intervene in our situation, baba.”



Aisha’s message to the President is coming at a time Nigerian youths are protesting across major cities in the country demanding an end to police brutality and killings.

Share This