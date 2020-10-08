Sanwoolu Reacts To Lagos Gas Explosion

Published:

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwoolu has reacted to the gas explosion that killed ten people in the State today

This was his post on his verified social media handle on the incident

"My heart breaks at the gas explosion today which is a sign that the stricter rules we are implementing for gas and other petroleum operators need to be widespread and implemented faster.

Medical intervention is happening at the Gbagada General Hospital while rescue operations continue.

For the families of those we have lost due to this explosion, no words are enough to express how sad and regretful we feel but may the souls of your loved ones rest in peace."

Share This