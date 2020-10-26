Revealed: Full List Of 25 Police Stations Burnt Down In Lagos State

Published:

According to the state police command, the 25 stations burnt in the state are: Orile, Amukoko, Layeni, Ilasamaja, Ikotun, Ajah, Igando, Elemoro, Makinde, Onipanu, Ebute Ero, Pen Cinema, Isokoko, Alade, Cele, Igbo Elerin, Shibiri, Gbagada, Onilekere, Makoko, Daleko, Asahun, Makinyo, Amuwo-Odofin and Anti-Kidnapping unit at Surulere.

Other police stations that were vandalised but not burnt were Ojo, Ojodu, Mowo, PPL and Morogbo.

Other losses incurred by the police were burnt case files, computer sets, personal and vehicle exhibits, personal cars and uniforms of policemen and most importantly, weapons looted from the armoury.

The command has, however, recovered 18 rifles carted away by hoodlums while more are still missing.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, after a rough assessment of destroyed property in the state, had said it would cost over N1 trillion to rebuild public and private property destroyed by hoodlums in Lagos.

However, investigations revealed that it would cost about N300 million to rebuild one burnt police station to the standard of Orile Police Division, which was built according to Department for International Development (DFID) standards.

This figure is different for the cost of rebuilding the burnt barracks and buying new patrol vehicles.

Checks revealed that a police station built with DFID standards, like the Orile Police Division before it was burnt down, must contain an investigation room, conference room, offices-cum-rooms for the divisional police officer, divisional crime officer and station officer and other principal staff officers with inbuilt convenience and air conditioners.

It was gathered that the communication/control room also must be top-notch, with airy cells for male and female, as well as a standard convenience.

Also, the investigation room is a necessity for any modern station.

For a police station built to UN standard, the police station has to be a storey-building to accommodate all the aforementioned offices and rooms, unlike what is obtainable across the state where police stations occupy decrepit bungalows.

