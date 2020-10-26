Reject Suspected Looted Items,It Is Criminal..CP Warns Lagosians

Published:

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has warned parents, community leaders and market women to reject all suspected looted or stolen items from the looters who wrecked havocs during the recent Endsars protest in Lagos State.

The loots from these hoodlums are hard-earned property of innocent Nigerians and such must not be found in anyone's possession as it is highly criminal.

The Commissioner of Police gave the warning today in his Ikeja office while getting updates and compiling reports on the recent crises orchestrated by some armed and criminally-minded hoodlums within the state.

In as much as the command keeps on receiving complaints against such criminal acts, the police will go after anyone culpable and his or her accomplices, either for conspiracy or receiving stolen items or accessory after the fact accordingly.

He therefore urged the general public, particularly market women and traders, to disown the hoodlums who had looted people's items by not patronising them or receiving such items from them for sales or keep. The police boss reiterated and reminded them that criminal cases have no statute of limitation and such cases could still be brought up against anyone involved years after the offense has been committed.





While he assured Lagosians that the policemen in the state have braced up to continue discharging their duties undistrated and professionally, despite the recent challenges we experienced. Furthermore, Commissioner of Police seized the Opportunity to appreciate community leaders and various groups for their support to surmount the crises and encouraged them to continue in the same spirit to promote community policing which remains the major pillar for public safety and security.

