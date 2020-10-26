RCCG Members Protest At Nigerian Embassy London

Published:

Members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) on Sunday staged a protest in front the Nigerian High Commission in London.

The church members came out in large numbers to condemn the violence that has attended the EndSARS protests, particularly the killing of peaceful protesters in Nigeria.

According to a source at the protest, they also gathered to “see governance of Nigeria brought under God, for the youth of Nigeria preserved and to raise godly leaders who will lead in fear of God, wisdom, and love of humanity.”

Some of the banners carried by the protesters bore the inscriptions, “United in prayer for Nigeria”, “We pray for change in Nigeria.”

No official of the Nigerian High Commission was present to address the protesters

