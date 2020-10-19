Protesters Attack 97 RRS Officers In Lagos, Vandalised Vehicles

Published:





The #endsars# protest, which is gradually becoming violent, got heightened today, Monday, 19th October, 2020, when violent protesters descended on some policemen attached to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Command at Adekunle, Yaba, around 10am.

The ninety seven (97) policemen, who were being conveyed to their various beats on routine relief duties across the state, came across the violent protesters who started shouting "No Police, No Police", and stoned them. After the attacks, nineteen (19) of the policemen were critically injured while 4 police vehicles were damaged.

The policemen, who scampered for safety, were eventually rescued and rushed to the Police Clinic at Panti, Yaba, for medical attention.

The Commissioner of Police Lagos state, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has condemned the attack and urged officers and men of the command to remain calm while they continue to manage the situation professionally, as usual in the state.

He further appealed to community leaders, parents and guardians, traditional rulers and religious leaders, to caution the youth against violence and any act that is capable of aggravating tension in the state as such will be counterproductive.

