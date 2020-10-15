Protester Run Over Police Area Commander In Lagos

Published:

The Area Commander , Area J, Ajah, ACP Olugbemi Gbolahan has sustained a severe injury on his leg when one of the protesters' car ran over his leg in Ajah area of Lagos on Tuesday. The protester was driving recklessly when he ran over him.

The Area Commander was personally on the ground to monitor and provide security for the protesters while the protester wilfully drove his car, hit him and ran over him.

He is receiving treatment at a hospital in Ajah area of Lagos State. Yet, we urge protesters to be calm and orderly in Lagos State, as we will not be distracted from doing the right things at all times.







