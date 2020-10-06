Prominent Nigerians Mock Naira Marley For Calling Off Protest Against SARS

Published:

Shehu Sani, former Kaduna Central Senator, on Tuesday mocked popular singer, Naira Marley for calling off his planned protest.

Naira Marley had called for a protest against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, unit of the Nigeria Police Force, NPF.

But, the Minister of Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare had appealed to the singer against embarking on the planned protest.

Following the appeal of the Minister, Marley had called off the protest.

However, Sani said Naira Marley decided not to be the “Moses” of Nigeria.

In a tweet, the former lawmaker wrote: “Marley hath taken the path of Tu face and Area father of not wanting to be ‘Moses’.

On her part, the co-convener of

BringBackOurGirls, BBOG, advocacy group, Aisha Yesufu pointed out that protest was a veritable tool in effecting a change in a democratic dispensation.

Tweeting, she wrote: “Who is afraid of protest?

“The tools citizens have to effect change in a democracy are voting, protest. Nigerians have been made to believe both don’t count.

Deji Adeyanju also took to his Twitter handle to call the artiste a coward





