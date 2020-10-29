Popular Igbo Highlife Musician Morrocco Is Dead

Published:

Popular Highlife icon Morrocco is dead according to this press release by Anambra State PMAN

Exit of a Legend

With heavy heart of sorrow...We the entire Anambra state PMAN announce the exit of a music Legend (Dr Prince Morroco Maduka.....Ozonweluibe).





He passed on this afternoon (Thursday, October 29th, 2020).





All other arrangements as regards his planting to mother earth will be communicated to all of us later.





One Love....





Hon Ikem Mazeli

(Gov, PMAN, Anambra state)

