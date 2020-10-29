Police Arrest Fleeing Sergeant That Shot Girlfriend In Lagos

Published:

The Lagos State Police command has arrested the fleeing SGT Eze Aiwansone, attached to the Special Prorection Unit (SPU) Base 16, Ikeja, for the shooting of his girlfriend, Joy Eze.

The incident occurred on 8th October, 2020, at Opebi Ikeja Lagos.

The suspect, who had been on the run, was arrested by his elder brother who is an inspector of police in Lagos State and handed over to the command.

The State CID Panti has taken over the case on the instruction of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, for further investigation.

The Commissioner of Police has however warned police personnel in Lagos State to desist from any act that can tarnish the image of the police; and be committed to the principles of Community Policing for better service delivery and public safety in the state.





