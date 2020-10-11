Police Allegedly Arrest #ENDSARS Protesters With Gun And Charms In Ogun

Published:

Not fewer than twenty three members of ENDSARS protesters were arrested on Saturday 10th of October 2020 when the protest which is meant to be peaceful turned violent.

The protesters who gathered in their hundreds as early as 7 am at panseke area of Abeokuta metropolis in continuation of their protest against SARS despite the advice from police command and other stakeholders to them to cancel the protest for fear of been hijacked by hoodlums and miscreants.

Surprisingly, the protesters who were appealed to jointly by the Alake and Paramount ruler of egba land and the commissioner of police left the Alake palace and headed the palace of Olowu where the traditional festival of owu day was ongoing and violently distrupted the ceremony which have the former president Olusegun Obasanjo and the deputy governor Engineer Noimot Salako in attendance.

They also damaged the back windshield of the deputy governor's official car before heading to SARS office at magbon where they fired some gunshots at the men and injured one Sgt Akabudike Augustine. Consequently,men of the outfit dispersed them and subsequently arrested 23 amongst them. Some of their vehicles abandoned at SARS office were recovered and searched. Three guns namely; one pump_ action, two locally made pistols, some rounds of ammunition and assorted charms were recovered in one of the vehicles with registration number Lagos KRD 551GJ.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police has ones again appealed to parents, community leaders and other stakeholders to call their wards to order because the command will not fold its arms while hoodlums will be unleashing violence on officers and men for just no reason.





DSP ABIMBOLA OYEYEMI,

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,

FOR : COMMISSIONER OF POLICE,

OGUN STATE COMMAND

Share This