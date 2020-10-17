Please We Are Sorry..Osinbajo Takes To Twitter To Beg Nigerian Youths

Published:

In apparent realization of the growing protest and agitation across the land , Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has taken to Twitter to beg Nigerian youths for forgiveness.

In several tweets from his verified handle , the VP admitted that the government ought to have acted faster than it did on the issues raised by the #ENDSARS protesters

Hear him

Dear Nigerians, I know that many of you are angry, and understandably so. We could’ve moved faster and for this we are sorry.

On Monday, Mr. President also reiterated his commitment to these extensive police reforms.

We will continue to update and engage with you all on these action steps and the ones to come, in the spirit of transparency, so that you can hold us accountable.

We are, after all, here to serve you and we owe you a duty to win back your trust.

Keep safe. God bless you.

— Prof Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President

