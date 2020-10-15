Pastor E A Adeboye Backs ENDSARS Protest

Published:

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has lent his voice to the protest against police brutality that has been going on in the country for over a week.



In a tweet on Wednesday night, Adeboye wrote: “Our daughters will not be able to prophesy and young men will not see visions if we don’t keep them alive. I support the youths in this peaceful protest as they “speak up” to #EndPoliceBrutality!#EndSARS #ENDSWAT.”



“The church reiterates its call on the government to take urgent steps to tackle the rising case of unemployment, decay in the nation’s education system, and the general harsh economic situation in the country,” the statement attached to his tweet read.



The RCCG further buttressed the point that the youth should “comport themselves orderly as they have been online and in major cities across the federation and express their grievances within the confines of what God and the law of the land allows.”



See the full statement below:



RCCG identifies with protesters, call for new policing strategies



The Redeemed Christian Church of God identifies with Nigerians presently protesting against police brutality and the abuse of power by the very institution established to protect them.



The church declares its understanding and appreciation of the concerns and grievances of the youths and the generality of Nigerians and calls for an immediate end to police brutality in the country.



While noting the Constitutional responsibility of the police to maintain law and order, the church emphasises the need for the police to constantly align their strategies with the need of the people. While noting that many innocent lives have been lost through unnecessary brutality and wrong application of force, the church calls on the government not to only restructure the police but also reorientate the officers towards modern ways of policing.



The church welcomes the disbandment of the SARS, and notes the establishment of a new outfit called The Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT), but advises that it should not become a case of old wine in a new bottle.



The Church appeals to young Nigerians to comport themselves orderly as they have been online and in major cities across the federation and express their grievances within the confines of what God and the law of the land allows.



Pastor Johnson F Odesola,

Assistant General Overseer

(Administration and Personnel)

The Redeemed Christian Church of God.

