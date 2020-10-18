Otedola Bridge Accident: FRSC Urges Motorists To Drive Safe

Published:

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Lagos State Sector Command on Saturday advise Articulated vehicle drivers to maintain minimum safety standards in line with the Corps Safety Standardization scheme especially during the 'Ember' months.This is as a result of the crash that occurred on Otedola Bridge in the early hours of today.The Lagos State Sector Commander of FRSC, Corps Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide gave this advice during the supervision of rescue operation at crash scene along with other agencies.He said that the crash which occurred around 0200hrs at Otedola bridge inward Berger was preventable if drivers of articulated vehicles check their trucks regularly."The crash involved a 40ft Containerized truck loaded with fabric which had a brake failure and collided with a tanker loaded with 33000 litres of PMS while moving inward Berger."The impact of the collision resulted in fire outbreak contained by responder agencies like LRU Fire, Lagos State Fire service, Nigeria Police, NSCDC, LNSC."The affected vehicles have been recovered off the carriage way with the aid of the Agency’s heavy duty Fork lift, to a layby."The road is now free of all impediments. Full vehicular activities have since resumed."He admonished motorists to avoid excessive speed, overloading and to ensure they drive safe, stay safe.

