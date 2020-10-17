Orderly Room Trial Of SARS Officers Accused Of Human Rights Violation Has Began ..Sanwoolu

Published:

Governor Babajide Sanwoolu has stated that orderly room trial of SARS officers accused of human rights violations has began

His post

I have seen powerful images and videos of the #CandleForSARSVictims vigils held across the country. It calls for very sober reflections.

Yesterday, the orderly room trial of the police officers involved in the surulere incident began.

Some of the victims attended and will testify before the panel next week. Justice will be served. Thank you to the team actively following up and helping victims.

There is so much more to be done and I will keep sharing the actions we are taking in line with my announcements.

