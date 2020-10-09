Ondo Election :PDP Rejects OAU VC As INEC Returning Officer

Published:

The Peoples Democratic Party has rejected the choice of the Vice Chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, as the Chief Returning Officer for Saturday’s Ondo State governorship election.Chairman, National Campaign Council of the PDP, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, announced this at a press briefing in Akure, on Thursday.Makinde said “We are speaking in particular about the appointment of Prof. Eyitope Ogungbenro Ogunbodede, the Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, as the Chief Returning Officer of the Ondo State Governorship election.“The PDP totally rejects Prof. Eyitope Ogungbenro Ogunbodede acting as Chief Returning Officer. He is a known crony of Rotimi Akeredolu SAN, candidate of the All Progressives Congress and hails from Owo, the same hometown as the candidate. He cannot be a fair party in the proceedings by virtue of their association.“We also want to state that Professor A. S. Bamire, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, who conducted the training of returning officers is not a neutral party for the purpose of this election.”However, the Akeredolu Campaign Organisation berated the PDP for taking such a stance.In a statement titled, ‘Makinde’s falsehood ridicules the exalted office of governor,’ by its spokesman, Mr Richard Olatunde, in Akure on Thursday, the organization said, “While it is forgivable for the PDP in Ondo State to continue to raise false alarm and make spurious allegations over the election, it is inexcusable for a governor like Seyi Makinde to market ignorance in such a shameful manner. This ridicules, in no small measure, the exalted office of governor.”

