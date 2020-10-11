ONDO 2020:INEC Releases 12 LGAs Results As Akeredolu Takes Commanding Lead (See Results)

Published:





Akoko north-east



APC:16,572



PDP: 8380



ZLP:3532





Akoko south-west



APC:21,232



PDP:15,055



ZLP:2755





Akoko south-east



APC:9419



PDP:4003



ZLP:2004





Akoko north-west



APC: 15,809



PDP: 10,320



ZLP: 3,477





Irele



APC: 12,643



PDP:5493



ZLP:5904





Ose



APC:15,122



PDP:8421



ZLP:1083





Ifedore



APC:9350



PDP:11852



ZLP:1863





Owo



APC: 35,957



PDP:5311



ZLP: 408





Okitipupa



APC: 19,266



PDP: 10,367



ZLP: 10,120





Akure north-west



APC: 9,546



PDP: 12,263



ZLP: 1046





Idanre



APC: 11,286



PDP: 7499



ZLP: 3623 IdanreAPC: 11,286PDP: 7499ZLP: 3623

Share This

Rotimi Akeredolu, incumbent governor of Ondo state and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the October 10 election, is leading his opponents with over 84,011 votes.According to the results that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared at the collation centres of 12 local government areas, Akeredolu has polled 189,489 votes while Eyitayo Jegede, his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) opponent is trailing with 108,195, leaving a margin of 74,735.Agbola Ajayi of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) came a distant third with 37,806 votes.Below are the votes of the three leading parties across LGAS:Ile OlujiAPC:13,287PDP: 9231ZLP:1971