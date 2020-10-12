Oba Oluwo’s Vehicle Stolen In Lagos Hotel

Published:

A Toyota Hilux van belonging to the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has been stolen in a hotel in Lagos State.A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Oluwo, Alli Ibraheem, on Sunday titled: ‘Public notice/security information’, said the vehicle was stolen in the early hours of the day.Ibraheem said ‘Oba Adewale Akanbi’ was engraved on the vehicle as of the time of its theft, adding that anyone that finds it should contact some telephone numbers provided by the palace.The statement read in part, “This is to notify the public, most especially security operatives, that a Hilux vehicle belonging to the Oluwo was stolen overnight (October 11, 2020) at Toilam Royal Hotel and Suites, No. 49 Igbosere Road, Lagos Island, Lagos State.“The Hilux is white and the mirrors, windshield, engine and some other parts of the vehicle are engraved with ‘Oba Adewale Akanbi.’

