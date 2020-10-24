Nollywood Veteran Actor Clem Ohameje Escapes Death From Protesting Hoodlums

Published:

Nollywood veteran actor Clem Ohameze is thanking God for sparing his life .

The actor was a victim recently of hoodlums who have been rampaging across the country .

He was mercilessly beaten up while his vehicle was damaged

A visibly shaken Ohameze who still has bruises all over his body said it was by a dint of luck that he escaped being killed

According to him , what shocked him the most is that he is neither a politician or Policeman and sees no reason why he should be attacked because he is also a victim of the same system the protesters were fighting against.

