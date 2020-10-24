No Physical Church Services In Lagos For Now...MFM General Overseer

Published:





The General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministry, Pastor Daniel Olukoya, has stated that his church will not reopen its Lagos Branches, Zones, and Regions following the unrest occasioned by the heightened End SARS protests in the state.

The ministry, in a statement by the leadership of the Church, on Friday, ordered the members to hook up with its social media platforms for the Sunday Worship Service scheduled to be held on 25 October, 2020.

The statement reads; “MFM SUNDAY SERVICE scheduled to be held on 25/10/2020 @ the International Headquarters, Onike, Yaba, Lagos and in all its Regions, Zones and Branches in Lagos State will be VIRTUAL on MFM Television and all the social media platforms of the ministry on www.mountainoffire.org/messages, Facebook, YouTube Channel, Twitter and Instagram.



"Keep SAFE as you CONNECT with us and you will be BLESSED in Jesus Name. Amen. NO PHYSICAL GATHERINGS."



